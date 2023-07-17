Brigitte Nielsen Celebrates Birthday in Rare Photo With Daughter

Birthday bliss! Brigitte Nielsen celebrated her 60th birthday with her 5-year-old daughter, Frida, by her side. The Rocky IV actress shared a rare photo with her youngest child on Instagram on July 15 to ring in her special day.

In the picture, Brigitte and Frida wore matching blue and white dresses with fringe designs on the sleeves and along the neckline. The mother-daughter duo carried identical purses with Disney princesses embossed on them as they struck a pose on a staircase.

Frida accessorized her look with a pair of pink flower-shaped sunglasses and matching pink sandals. The youngster wore her hair in pigtails during the birthday celebration. Brigitte rocked a pair of yellow heels with bows on them and wore simple bracelets on her wrists. They sported matching smiles on their faces in the cute snap.

In other photos from her birthday celebration, Brigitte blew out a candle on her chocolate birthday cake. She also posed for a selfie with her husband, Mattia Dessi, 44. The couple, who got married in 2006, welcomed Frida on June 22, 2018, in Los Angeles.

Courtesy of Brigitte Nielsen/Instagram



“The best part of being a mom at my age is being my age,” she said during a Good Morning America appearance in September 2018 about giving birth later in life. “I’m mature. I’m very, very happy. I’ve never been happier in my life.”

Courtesy of Brigitte Nielsen/Instagram

Brigitte is also a mom to four older sons, Julian, Killian, Douglas and Raoul, from previous relationships. She candidly revealed how motherhood is different this time around with Mattia by her side as they raise Frida.



“Frida will have an older, gorgeous, wonderful, mature mom and she will have a fun, exciting, younger dad,” she continued. “So, she got the best of both worlds.”

The journey to motherhood for the fifth time wasn’t easy for Brigitte, who underwent IVF treatments for more than 10 years before welcoming her little girl.

“What’s really better is I feel l have a lot more as a mother to give to my daughter because I’ve been there before,” she reflected during a January 2019 interview with Today. “I was 20 years old when I had my first baby, and I was so green, so concerned, so scared. Now, I’m just excited. Now, I can really enjoy myself. Every month of Frida growing is a very happy journey for me because nothing really worries me.”