New grandparents Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton looked super excited when they were pictured walking into Lenox Hill Hospital in NYC on Tuesday, July 23, to meet their new grandson, Jasper. In photos that were taken of the couple, Hillary and Bill adorably waved to fans outside the medical center before they walked in smiling ear to ear.

Hillary even returned to say “Hi” to her daughter, Chelsea Clinton‘s son on Wednesday, July 24, by herself, even though she already greeted Jasper one day ago. How cute!

The former first lady became a grandmother again when Chelsea, 39, gave birth to her third child with husband Marc Mezvinsky this summer. Taking to social media, the proud mom of three announced the exciting news and said she and her hubby are already “overflowing with love.”

“This morning we welcomed our son, Jasper Clinton Mezvinsky. We are overflowing with love and gratitude and can’t wait to introduce him to his big sister and brother,” she tweeted at the time, and Hillary showed her excitement online too.

“Sharing some happy news this morning! Bill and I are so thrilled,” the 71-year-old politician wrote. Now that Jasper is here, he gets to spend a lot of time with his older siblings — Charlotte Clinton Mezvinsky, 4, and Aidan Clinton Mezvinsky, 3.

In September 2018, Chelsea revealed she was pregnant for the third time and was happy to welcome another baby into the world. “Marc and I have loved watching Charlotte be such a wonderful big sister and we’re excited to watch Aidan become a big brother!” she wrote at the time. “We cannot wait to meet our newest addition this summer.”

Chelsea also admitted her parents will be the best caretakers because they’ve been doing an excellent job so far. “It’s been such a joy for me to watch my parents as grandparents,” Chelsea gushed. “I didn’t know that was a gift that Charlotte would give me. Watching them be so loving and invested in every part of her life and wanting to know every day what she’s up to and how she’s doing … It is so heartwarming.”

We can only imagine!