Did Bette Midler Get Plastic Surgery? Photos of the Actress After Revealing Face ‘Tailoring’

For the Boys actress Bette Midler has revealed some of her biggest beauty secrets! The illustrious entertainer has been very candid about getting plastic surgery over the years and her thoughts on having cosmetic procedures done later in life.

While accepting the Distinguished Collaborator Award at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards in February 2023, Bette shared details about her timeless appearance.

“Time has a way of smoothing everything out,” she said. “I’ve been at it for close to 60 years … and I do look fabulous, I know. I’ve had some tailoring done on my face.”

It wasn’t the first time the Hocus Pocus star opened up about her thoughts on getting plastic surgery.

“Doesn’t everybody consider it?” Bette asked when discussing the matter during a February 2008 interview with Extra. “When it really starts to cave in, I probably will start to give it a real good think.”

The Broadway icon began her career in the mid-60s after moving to New York City from Hawaii. After forming a great friendship with Barry Manilow, Bette released her first album, The Divine Miss M, which he produced in 1972. She’s continued her success for more than five decades, with several more albums, tours and award-winning performances.

Though she is thankful for the career she built from the ground up beginning in her early 20s, Bette shared that she planned on scaling back her Hollywood career to enjoy some downtime.

“My time on the stage is basically up,” the entertainer told Parade in February 2021. “I’m 75. I don’t have the impulse to prove myself anymore. I feel like ‘I did that.’ And I’ve done a lot. I’ve earned my rest. Am I going to make an announcement? No. I’m just going to fade away.”

Bette, who’s a mom to daughter Sophie von Haselberg with her husband, Martin von Haselberg, authored the children’s book The Tale of the Mandarin Duck: A Modern Fable in her time away from the stage. The Golden Globe winner also loves staying active and found new passions for Pilates, dancing and going for walks prior to the release of Hocus Pocus 2.

“The main thing is you have to move,” Bette shared during an October 2022 interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal about the secret to living a good life. “Dancing is one of my favorite ways to move. You can do it anywhere. You don’t need to leave the house. Just put on your favorite music. Dancing really breaks a sweat, plus it’s fun.”

