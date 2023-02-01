Christa Miller became a beloved TV star playing Kate O’Brien on The Drew Carey Show starting in 1995. Nearly three decades later, she’s back with the Apple TV+ dramedy Shrinking, and fans are speculating about whether or not the actress has undergone plastic surgery.

Viewers have watched Christa age over the years thanks to her constant body of work. She starred as Jordan on NBC’s long-running comedy Scrubs from 2001 through 2010 and followed it up with the Courteney Cox sitcom Cougar Town from 2009 through 2015.

Christa has not revealed whether or not she’s gone under the knife or had any type of cosmetic work done. However, she has shared her beauty routine.

The TV icon told The Purist that she always makes sure to wear products that include sunscreen. “I love Tizo Ultra Zinc Body and Face Tinted Sunscreen SPF 40. It not only is a great sunblock, but it also works like a primer. At work, my makeup artist used it to smooth out my skin,” she said about her all-over look.

As for her lips, Christa revealed, “I always have Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment in Sugar Rosé — it gives lips a beautiful light tint and has SPF 15 to protect your lips!”

Christa has been fortunate to work alongside her TV producer-director husband Bill Lawrence, as they are truly one of Hollywood’s power couples. He created Scrubs, co-created Cougar Town and created Shrinking. The show features Jason Segel as “A grieving therapist who starts to tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge changes to people’s lives — including his own,” according to IMDB.com

Jason’s character of Jimmy is the next-door neighbor of Christa’s Liz, and she becomes a mother figure to his 17-year-old daughter Alice.

The Clone High star is a mother herself, as she shares three children with Bill: daughter Charlotte, who was born in 2000, son William, who came along in 2003 and a second son, Henry, born in 2006. While her children were raised in Los Angeles, Christa made sure to instill solid virtues in her kids from a young age.

The top of her list? “Kindness, respect toward other people and their choices and lifestyles. I want to teach them to be inclusive, not exclusive, towards other people” she told ModernMom in 2007 about what values she wanted her children to cherish the most.

“Manners are also high on my list. My kids should always be polite, respect adults and other children. They should be kind to their siblings. I teach them that their siblings are their best friends and that they will always be in each other’s life,” she continued, adding, “There is only ever kindness in our house.”

Scroll down to see Christa’s transformation photos over the years.