Sherri Shepherd and her former costars from The View have tons of stories about working with the late broadcasting trailblazer Barbara Walters. In a recent episode of her talk show, Sherri, the comedian reunited with Joy Behar to discuss Walters’ alleged affair with Richard Pryor. It was initially comedian Paul Mooney who first brought the rumors to light more than a decade ago.

“Paul Mooney said he walked in on them, he walked in on them,” Sherri, 56, told Joy, 81, during an episode of her series on Wednesday, October 11. “That’s what he said, he looked through the door and … don’t act like you don’t remember!”

Sherri recalled telling Joy that she had to keep the rumor a secret at the time. That was easier said than done for the Baby Boom actress.

“The next day, Barbara walks in and you say, ‘So you’re schlepping Richard Pryor, huh?” Sherri reflected.

Walters was shocked by the question, with a reaction that Sherri claims she never forgot.

“Barbara’s head swiveled like that, and she said, ‘Who told you that?’ and I’m sitting there, like, I had just got this job,” the Suddenly Susan alum shared.

Pryor had been interviewed by Walters a handful of times in the ‘70s and ‘80s. The TV personality never publicly confirmed their relationship but did reflect on their warm interactions over the years.

“He’s fascinating because he’s more than a comedian,” Walters said of Pryor in a 2002 interview. “I interviewed him four times. The second time was after he’d set himself on fire. The third was when he admitted to me that he’d set himself on fire. I’m touched by Richard Pryor because I saw this brilliant man self-destruct.”

Walters died on December 30, 2022, at the age of 93. In the last few years of her life, the journalist lived out of the spotlight in New York City.

“Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets,” her rep said in a statement at the time. “She was a trailblazer, not only for female journalists but for all women.”

The View cohosts from the past and present reunited on the show to remember the life and career of their friend and former colleague.

“We knew her better than anyone I think,” Joy said during the broadcast. “She was the original role model for everybody else.”