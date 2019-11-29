You don’t live for 88 years without learning a few important things along the way. That’s certainly the case for Barbara Eden, who recently revealed to Closer Weekly the best life lesson she has learned and, as you might have guessed, it’s beyond magical.

“We’re all connected. So no matter what happens, you just stay true to yourself,” the I Dream of Jeannie exclusively told Closer Weekly at The Paley Honors: A Special Tribute to Television’s Comedy Legends celebration on Thursday, November 21. “Because then you’ll be true to everyone else to it. Knowing that gives you security to be yourself.”

At the star-studded event, Barbara also revealed her best tips for staying young and healthy. Not only does she like to hit the gym, but she also likes to do “everything in moderation” to live her best life!

“Don’t limit yourself! Just don’t overdo it,” Barbara explained.

While working in Hollywood, Barbara has met a number of interesting people who would jump at the chance to work with her again — not to mention her legions of adoring fans around the world. Geoffrey Mark, author of The Lucy Book: A Complete Guide to Her Five Decades on Television, previously told Closer why he still admires the blonde beauty to this day.

“I like Barbara. She’s intelligent, she’s warm, she’s generous with her time and she’s wonderful with her fans. And when she’s with you, you feel loved,” he said.

“She understands that these are the people who give her a career. I think that’s a hallmark of people in the business who stay in the business, who get it,” he added. “This haughty, ‘I don’t do autographs’ baloney … really? That means that if one person is going to talk badly about you, they’re going to tell 20 people and those people are going to tell 20 people each. You’re going to get a bad rep. Well, nobody’s talking badly about Barbara Eden. Her rep is fine.”

It seems Barbara has had no problem in learning all that life has to offer.