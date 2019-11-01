With such a successful career in the 1960s, many people wonder where Barbara Eden is today. Well, the I Dream of Jeannie star has accumulated a net worth of $10 million, and is still acting — that’s what she is up to in her life now.

Speaking of which, Barbara, 88, just wrapped up her latest project titled My Adventures with Santa, which comes out on Tuesday, November 5. Other than her stellar career, Barbara is just focused on being a great role model to her dedicated fans.

Shutterstock

“To this day, she remains very kind and loves her fans,” Herbie J Pilato, author of Glamour Girls, and the Girl Next Door: Television’s Iconic Women from the 50s, 60s and 70s, recently told Closer Weekly. “She just fully embraced the whole Hollywood thing and didn’t fly by the seat of her pants on no talent.”

Geoffrey Mark, author of The Lucy Book: A Complete Guide to Her Five Decades on Television, added, “I like Barbara. She’s intelligent, she’s warm, she’s generous with her time and she’s wonderful with her fans. And when she’s with you, you feel loved.”

The reason Barbara is so loving towards her fans is because they have supported her since the very beginning. “She understands that these are the people who give her a career. I think that’s a hallmark of people in the business who stay in the business, who get it,” Geoffrey noted. “This haughty, ‘I don’t do autographs’ baloney … really? That means that if one person is going to talk badly about you, they’re going to tell 20 people and those people are going to tell 20 people each. You’re going to get a bad rep. Well, nobody’s talking badly about Barbara Eden. Her rep is fine.”

Kevin Rice/AP/Shutterstock

It’s hard to find someone who doesn’t have many nice things to say about Barbara. She treats everyone with the same amount of respect that she gives her husband, Jon Eicholtz, and that’ll never change.

“I think she’s very confident in herself,” Geoffrey explained. “She’s enormously hardworking and probably the reason she’s able to do all of that is that she always paid attention to her personal life. Which has not always been happy, but she paid attention to it. She didn’t take it for granted.”

Barbara’s life is so fabulous!