Moving on. Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers split after 10 years of marriage, the couple confirmed in a joint statement on Friday, July 10.

“[13] years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage,” Armie, 33, and Elizabeth, 37, wrote on Instagram next to a photo of them laughing. “As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as coparents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time.”

Elizabeth and Armie share their two kids, Harper, 5, and Ford, 3, whom they welcomed in 2014 and 2017. The former couple have always put their children first despite their ups and downs. In fact, Elizabeth revealed how she and Armie have managed to stay married for so long during a previous interview with Closer Weekly.

“You just don’t take too much time apart. And you put each other first,” the Criminal Minds star said. “If you have to not take a job or not take something, you do that or you do the harder thing. Like, I’m shooting in New York all day tomorrow and I could [have] easily taken a noon flight and be happily in my hotel room right now but I’m taking a redeye and heading to work straight at five am. You just, you do what it takes.”

Elizabeth noted she was happy she and her hubby are “team players” because they don’t have to “sacrifice their goals” a lot for each other. “You work together, you communicate and you make it happen,” she said.

In May 2020, the coparents celebrated their 10th anniversary as a couple. “I’m beyond grateful for you, this decade, our family and the dreamiest Friday night anniversary sunset,” Elizabeth said on Instagram at the time.

