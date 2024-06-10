A group of up-and-coming stars in the mid-1980s got the nickname the Brat Pack after starring together in a series of coming-of-age movies. Fans want to know if they’re still friends today as a new documentary drops about the crew.

Who Were the Members of The Brat Pack?

The nickname was given to stars of 1985’s St. Elmo’s Fire, which included Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez, Demi Moore, Ally Sheedy, Judd Nelson, and Andrew McCarthy. The movie was about a group of recent graduates from Georgetown University and how they navigated their new post-college life.

Also included by association in the Brat Pack were Molly Ringwald and Anthony Michael Hall, who starred together in both 1984’s Sixteen Candles and 1985’s The Breakfast Club, which also included Judd and Ally. Andrew appeared opposite Molly in 1986’s Pretty In Pink, which also starred a young Jon Cryer.

How Did the Actors Get the Nickname The Brat Pack?

The nickname derived from the Rat Pack of the 1950s and 1960s, which included such icons as Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr. and Joey Bishop. They were massive stars of film, TV and Las Vegas performances in the day.

Andrew claimed the Brat Pack nickname was coined in 1985 by writer David Blum, who was penning a New York magazine article about Emilio. David was “turned off to him and didn’t like him … And so, he wrote this scathing article about all these young actors and called them the Brat Pack,” Andrew said during a July 2023 appearance on the “Inside Of You with Michael Rosenbaum” podcast.

“It was a really negative, pejorative thing and we f–king hated it​ … It hugely affected out careers,” he added.

Are the Members of The Brat Pack Friends Today?

Some of the actors went on to become huge stars while others had their heyday in the 1980ss Most of them went their separate ways after St. Elmo’s Fire, focusing on their own careers and private lives, including families of their own.

Andrew, Ally, Demi and Jon reunited on the red carpet of Brats, the Less Than Zero star’s new Hulu documentary on June 7, 2024, at the Tribeca Film Festival. However, Judd told Us Weekly he “politely declined” a “request” for him to join the doc.

“I don’t even know who’s in the Brat Pack,” Judd told Us in March 2024. “It’s like, why kind of rebirth something that wasn’t necessarily fun? … How can we be experts on something that didn’t ever really exist?”

Judd also made it clear he hadn’t seen his former costars in more than three decades, adding, “It seems strange to have that subject matter be something for edited entertainment.” He added of Andrew, “Also, like, he’s a nice guy, but I hadn’t seen him in 35 years. And it’s like, I’m not going to [be] like, ‘Hey!’ No, dude.”