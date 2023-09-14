Many Dancing With the Stars pros have found love in the ballroom, including Sasha Farber and Emma Slater. Away from all of the cameras, lights and shimmering costumes, fans have wondered if they are still together.

When Did Sasha Farber and Emma Slater Start Dating?

Sasha and Emma met in 2009 while working together on the stage production Burn the Floor. Two years later, their friendship blossomed into a romantic relationship. Both Sasha and Emma had been members of the DWTS troupe during the early years of their romance. They were promoted to regular cast members on the series in 2013.

In 2014, the dancers broke up but remained friends as they continued to work together on the competition show. The following year, Sasha and Emma decided to give their relationship another shot.

When Did Sasha Farber and Emma Slater Get Married?

During an unforgettable episode of DWTS in October 2016, Sasha popped the question to Emma in the ballroom in front of a live audience.

“Babe, I wanted to do this for such a long, long time,” he said while getting down on one knee. “I love you so much. Will you marry me?”

Emma was thrilled with the proposal and the crowd erupted after she accepted. Two years after they got engaged on television, the entertainers got married at Bella Blanca in Los Angeles with several of their DWTS castmates in attendance, including Julianne Hough and Cheryl Burke.

“It was the most amazing day. It was absolutely amazing. Nothing went wrong. It was brilliant,” Emma told Us Weekly of their nuptials in March 2018. “It was incredible. I kept thinking, ‘This isn’t normal. This isn’t normal. This should not be happening.’ It went so well, and it was a party from the moment we got upstairs to the reception till really late.”

Are Sasha Farber and Emma Slater Still Together?

After having their love story unfold on television over the years, Sasha and Emma are no longer together. In February 2023, Emma filed for divorce from Sasha, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. A few months later, the England-born choreographer opened up about why her marriage to Sasha ended.

“It’s really the kid thing. It’s interesting because I do want to have kids, I just don’t want to delay Sasha’s path in having kids because I know that he is ready for that,” Emma said during an episode of “Viall Files” in August 2023. “I don’t want to talk about him too much because that’s really for him to say, but it’s about kids.”

Emma further clarified that starting a family one day in the future is still something she is interested in.

“I do want kids. I don’t know what it is, I’m just figuring that out for myself,” she continued. “It’s not something I take lightly, and I don’t want to enter into something that I’m not sure about because I would never do that.”

Both Emma and Sasha were announced as cast members for season 32 of DWTS in September 2023. She was partnered with reality star Mauricio Umansky and he was partnered with American Pie actress Alyson Hannigan.