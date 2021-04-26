Stunning! Angela Bassett looked incredible in a red gown while walking the red carpet at the 2021 Oscars on Sunday, April 25. Photos of the Blank Panther actress during the 93rd annual Academy Awards prove she’s an ageless beauty.

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock

The American Horror Story actress, 62, turned heads in an elaborate red gown with large, off-the-shoulder sleeves, a large bow in the back and a sky-high slit. Her silver earrings were adorned with red stones, and she pulled the whole look together with strappy silver heels. Angela has previously been nominated for one Oscar for her role as Tina Turner in 1993’s What’s Love Got to Do With It. This year, she is slated as a presenter for the big night.

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock

Angela always looks amazing, and it’s hard to believe she’s been in the spotlight for decades. The 9-1-1 actress opened up in August 2019 about getting Botox in the past but credits an intensive skincare regime as the secret behind her ageless beauty.

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock

“I know lashes are no surprise! Botox is no surprise!” Angela told New Beauty magazine. “I’m a big supporter of being natural, but I’ve done it twice. Just a little bit, not too much — I still need to express myself.”

“I’m pretty passionate about keeping up with the skincare, especially being in front of the camera and on the stage,” she continued. “It’s important. When I’m not on stage or on camera, I’m pretty sans makeup — I think it’s good to keep a clear, clean fresh palette.”

It’s no surprise the Whitney actress came to the Academy Awards dressed to impress. The Oscars promised to have a more cinematic feel thanks to Contagion director Steven Soderbergh, who produced the A-list event.

“The most exciting thing about this show is that it is going to feel like a film, in the sense that, at the end, we hope it’ll feel like you watched a movie,” the Hollywood director told Vanity Fair. “Everybody will be a character: Every nominee, every person that gives an award, will feel like characters in a film. And in the end, you’ll know who everybody was and what they wanted. You’ll have a connection to everyone in this show. What we want to do is have this three-hour movie in which some awards are given out.”

Needless to say, Angela stole the show!