Making his acting debut! Amanda Kloots is ecstatic that her son, Elvis, “has a little bit of a cameo” in her new film, Fit for Christmas, she exclusively tells Closer.

“I made sure that Elvis had a line just for fun so that he could be on set with me one day,” Amanda, 40, gushes about the holiday movie filmed in Canada. “When he watches it, he totally knows that’s him and that he’s up there on that screen.”

Courtesy of Amanda Kloots/Instagram

The Talk host executive produced, cowrote and starred in the upcoming movie, set to premiere on December 4 on CBS and Paramount +. For Amanda, making the film was “so fun and invigorating.”

The Broadway actress shares that Elvis, 3, had the cutest reaction when he realized that his cameo did not appear in the trailer for the film. “I showed him our commercial, our little trailer, and he said at the end of it, ‘Elvis isn’t in it,’” she explains, adding, “I was like, ‘wow, already at 3, you’re noticing that you’re not in the cut.”

Amanda has already seen the qualities of a great performer in her son, whom she welcomed with her late husband, Nick Cordero, in June 2019. She notes that being an entertainer has given her “so many wonderful things” in her life despite facing some challenges.

“It isn’t an easy life. It isn’t an easy path, but I wouldn’t take it back for anything,” the fitness instructor says. “It’s just been the most wonderful experience from Broadway to now being a cohost on The Talk to now creating and starring in a movie. So, if this is what [Elvis] wants to do, I will support him, whatever he wants to do.”

In addition to sharing the screen with her child, Amanda got to portray the character Audrey, a fitness instructor, opposite Hallmark movie veteran Paul Greene. “This is my first time acting in this kind of realm, but I know this character, I know this movie, I know this plot,” she reflects. “I’ve been working on it for two years and I felt like really confident in all of that.”

On top of her holiday film, Amanda reveals that she is “excited” to create new Christmas traditions with her little one. “He’s just kind of starting to understand for the first time Santa Claus and Christmas and what it is,” the talk show personality says.

“I’m excited to create those [traditions] with Elvis because I just have the most magical memories of Christmas because of my mom and dad,” Amanda adds.

The Live Your Life author plans to spend the holidays with her son and her family in style this year!

“We will all be together at a beautiful resort in South Carolina celebrating Christmas and I’ll be teaching fitness every day at this resort,” she says. “And yes, I got everybody matching Christmas pajamas.”