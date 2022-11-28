The Best Celebrity Christmas Decor: See How Your Favorite Stars Have Decorated for the Holidays

Your favorite stars are busy decking the halls with the holidays just around the corner! Celebrities like Joanna Gaines, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and more have decorated their homes with gorgeous decor just in time for the 2022 holiday season.

Joanna showed off her Christmas tree on Instagram in a photo shared on November 27, 2022. “My favorite kind of Sunday with my sis,” she captioned the photo of her holiday decor and her younger sister, Mikey McCall. The Fixer Upper star decorated her tree with intricate glass ornaments and gold lights.

The tree, purchased at the Robinson Family Farm, stands just inches away from the ceiling. The mom of five also hung green and red stockings along the brick fireplace of her Waco, Texas, home. Joanna shares kids Drake, Ella Rose, Duke, Emmie Kay and Crew with her husband, Chip Gaines.

The Magnolia Table author wasn’t the only home design expert to share a sneak peek of her festive furnishings on social media. Erin Napier snapped a photo of Christmas stockings hanging by the fireplace in her country home. She and her husband, Ben Napier, purchased a second Mississippi home that they finished renovating in April 2022. The pair are excited to watch their two daughters, Helen and Mae, grow up at the cozy abode located on the outskirts of the state.

“We have this tiny little yard in town for the girls to play in, but [Ben and I] grew up in the country, climbing trees and staying outside and not coming home until we were absolutely filthy at the end of the day. And we want that for the girls,” Erin shared with People in December 2021 about their decision to buy another home.

The HGTV duo also own a 1925 cottage located in Laurel, Mississippi, that they intend on keeping. The New York Times bestselling author and the woodworker are celebrating another huge milestone this holiday season — starring in their first Christmas movie! The lovebirds shared the screen in A Christmas Open House on Discovery+, a sweet love story that debuted on November 11, 2022. Appearing in the film was a dream come true for Erin and Ben, both of whom love decorating their home for Christmas.

“I am the Christmas king,” the craftsman said during an appearance on Today in October. “We go all out. We don’t go as far as I would like to, but we go [all out].”

Keep scrolling to see photos of your favorite stars’ holiday decor.