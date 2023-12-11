Alyson Hannigan is feeling fabulous after her weight loss transformation! The American Pie actress kickstarted her health journey while competing on season 32 of Dancing With the Stars this year and flaunted her new look at the Wonka premiere on December 10.

Alyson, 49, rocked a blue geometric print dress with tights and black heels during the outing at Regency Village Theatre. She was joined by a very special guest on the red carpet — her eldest daughter, Satyana Marie Denisof, whom she shares with her husband, Alexis Denisof.

The How I Met Your Mother alum, who is also a mom to daughter Keeva Jane Denisof, recently reflected on her weight loss transformation on Instagram. Alyson shared before and after photos from the start of her DWTS journey to the end with a heartfelt caption after finishing the competition in fifth place with pro partner Sasha Farber.

“The before and after says it all. I lost 20 pounds of both weight and emotional baggage during my time on @dancingwiththestars,” she penned. “I can’t thank @sashafarber1 enough for helping me shed my insecurities and getting me to the confident and strong place I am today!”

Sasha, 39, also shared a special shout-out to his DWTS partner to celebrate her incredible transformation and run on the show.

“I wanted to post this picture and celebrate how proud and hard working my partner was during the season!!!!” the dancer penned. “I believe dance is the best way to exercise [and] stimulate the brain and have fun in the process!!!!! I call it ‘BodyBySasha’ who wants to sign up!!!!!”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

During the DWTS finale episode, Alyson and Sasha performed a salsa to “Get on Your Feet” by Gloria Estefan and a freestyle to a mix of “Enchanted (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift and “Papi” by Jennifer Lopez.

Unique Nicole/FilmMagic

In the end, it was Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy who were named the winners of season 32. But it’s clear that Alyson walked away with a tremendous appreciation for her time on the show.

“To go into this journey with mostly fear and come out how I feel now is indescribable. I cannot thank @sashafarber1 enough for everything he gave me, shared with me and experienced with me,” she penned in another emotional Instagram caption after the season finale. “I couldn’t have asked for a better partner. Thank you for not giving up on me. Thank you for giving me confidence and making me feel like I could do this and then getting me there and having so much fun along the way. I am so glad that you came into my life and you’re not gonna get rid of me now.”