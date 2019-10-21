Actor Alec Baldwin loves what he sees in the mirror! The 61-year-old showed off his impressive weight loss when he went on the Sunday, October 20, episode of The Tonight Show and dropped his pants in front of Jimmy Fallon‘s live studio audience.

“You wanna see how much weight I’ve lost? Ready?” he said before standing up and revealing that we was wearing boxers underneath. “My pants don’t even fit me anymore!”

As soon as Alec revealed himself on national TV, the audience immediately started to clap and cheer for him while Jimmy did his best to cover his eyes.

INSTARImages

“Oh my gosh, you look fantastic,” the host said. Alec replied, “That was just for you Jimmy; I wouldn’t do that on any other show.”

Alec explained that he wanted to show off his impressive weight loss because the last time he was on The Tonight Show was in April 2019 and he was teased for having a “gut.”

“I’m not mad,” Alec said about how he was treated back then. During that show, Jimmy and his castmates showed a dummy version of the actor on TV that included a removable body part.

“I’m walking down the hallway and there’s a dummy and I say to them, ‘you had to put the added gut on the dummy,'” Alec laughed. If anything, the joke only wanted to make Alec prove his point even more that he is in shape.

Thanks to his yoga instructor wife, Hilaria Baldwin, Alec hasn’t only been working out. He’s been eating healthy too.

Shutterstock

“After years of eating out, eating late, and eating too much, he’d fallen into some bad habits without realizing it,” Hilaria previously wrote in her book The Living Clearly Method. “His sugar intake was far too high, not just due to sweet foods and white carbs, but to pasta, sauces with hidden sugars, and snacks. I quietly watched what he ate, only mentally jotting down my secret wish list of what I’d tell him if he asked.”

Thanks to her taking mental notes of Alec’s food, Hilaria learned that he was “at pre-diabetic levels,” and she quickly helped him make a change.

“By hitting a crisis point, he gained a new perspective on some of the unhelpful habits that became his normal without realizing it,” she said.

Looking good, Alec!