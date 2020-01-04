Alan Cumming is anything but conventional. The Scottish actor, best known for his role on The Good Wife, has not only conquered TV, movies and Broadway (winning a Tony for Cabaret) — he’s also enjoyed success as a children’s book author (with his husband, illustrator Grant Shaffer, 54), written a novel and a memoir, recorded a CD, created a fragrance line and opened his own NYC nightspot, Club Cumming.

“When someone came up to me, I used to be able to tell, ‘You’re gonna be a comic book fan [of X2: X-Men United]’ or ‘You’re more of a musical person,’ but it’s hard to tell now,” Alan, also 54, shares exclusively with Closer Weekly in the magazine’s latest issue, on newsstands now. Since his CBS series Instinct wrapped its second and final season in August, Alan’s been busy with a slew of other exciting projects.

We caught up with him at the inaugural Turks & Caicos International Film Festival in November, where he presented the acclaimed 2001 comedy-drama he co-wrote and directed with Jennifer Jason Leigh, The Anniversary Party. Smiling and quick with a laugh, he told Closer why he’s so happy: “Because I don’t try to be!”

Snap Stills/Shutterstock

Scroll down for more from our chat with Alan Cumming!

Why did you come to this film festival?

I go to a lot, but rarely do they have a sense of purpose as this one does [about environmental change]. They said I could choose one of my films, and it was so nice to see The Anniversary Party again.

You co-directed, co-wrote and acted in it?

Jennifer and I were both in Cabaret in ’98 and made the film Titus, but we didn’t actually work together that much, so we kept in touch and started saying, “Why don’t we make a film?” We wrote it for specific actors — it was amazing to know who was going to play the parts. It’s one of those golden projects where there’s no bad part of getting it made. That’s rare.

Your revival of Cabaret, playing the Emcee, had quite a history.

I did it first in London and we made it into a [1993 U.K. TV] film. I felt it should be this more realistic depiction of what [1930s German] clubs were like, and luckily that’s the way the director was thinking too. So I did it in London, and then it went to Broadway. It was sort of the perfect storm. I was in a really good place in my life, very confident. It was sensational.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

It’s a provocative role. Would you do another revival?

I was 28 when I did it first, then 33 when I did it on Broadway, and then 49/50 the last time. Nooo! I think it’d be really weird if I was 66. That’d be terrible! [Laughs]

A lot of people are still fans of Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion…

That was the first film I made in America, the first time I played an American. I have no idea why they cast me. It makes no sense whatsoever. [Laughs] I came to Hollywood and was sort of the “new boy”— Circle of Friends [with Minnie Driver] was my first film seen here — and I pushed to be in it. But I was so green, I didn’t know what a prom was! We didn’t have proms in Scotland, or high school reunions. But I made good friends on that film.

You’ve said that you “grew up a little bit” playing a political consultant on The Good Wife. What was it like to attain that level of fame?

I think I was famous before that, but I mean, all these things happened! Maybe TV fame is a different thing. Are you recognized the most from it? It depends on the age of the person and their interests. The older demographic knows me best from The Good Wife.

Moviestore/Shutterstock

What made you move to the U.S.?

I did a play in Scotland that transferred to London, so I stayed there for 10 years. Then an Irish film I made came to America and I got asked to come here. It wasn’t calculated. I feel like I tumbled through life a bit, but if you’re open to things, it usually works out quite well.

What’s made you want to try different things like writing and directing?

I’ve always made a lot of my own work. I used to do a stand-up comedy thing with another boy. I do concerts. I think it’s healthy — you’re not relying on other people hiring you. And it’s fascinating to find out what you want to say that’s you. The fragrance, Cumming, was sort of an art experiment. I wanted to parody celebrity endorsements, but at the same time, it was a real thing. [Laughs]

How did Club Cumming happen?

It was sort of an accident. I used to do Club Cumming parties after my concerts. I’d deejay, my band would play, I’d get guests. It was such fun. We just celebrated our two-year anniversary. It’s got cabaret, comedy, singing, readings, jazz. I love that it’s a place where anything can happen.

Do you prefer theater to film?

No, but if I had a gun to my head I’d choose theater, because of the immediacy of the connection you get with the audience. I’m doing a play in London, Endgame with Daniel Radcliffe, until the end of March, and then [the USA Network series] Briarpatch is on.

Your husband, Grant, is here. How did you meet, and what made him The One?

We met through friends in New York. He’s lovely, kind and hilarious, but he’s also the first person who hasn’t wanted to change me. We respect each other and we were a bit older when we met, so you know yourself more and are more respectful.

Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock

Before you wed Grant in 2007, you were married to actress Hilary Lyon from 1986 to 1994, and came out as bisexual in 1998. Was that hard for you professionally?

No. And I think we should get to the point where it doesn’t really matter. It hasn’t ever been an issue for me. I think talking about it now is perpetuating something that’s negative for our society.

Any big life lessons you’ve learned?

Just be kind to people, take your time, don’t underestimate the value of fun and letting go…and give back! It’s important for people who have some power or success to help people who are less fortunate.

Do you have a secret to happiness?

I accept my life for what it is. When you’re kind to people, you get that energy back.

What’s left on your bucket list?

In 2021, when I’m 56, I’m making my dance debut with a solo dance piece in New York. I feel very invigorated and excited about the possibility of things, yet I’m comfortable with myself and where I am on the ladder. I’m in a very nice, happy place.

For more on your favorite celebs, pick up the latest issue of Closer Weekly, on newsstands now — and be sure to sign up for our newsletter for more exclusive news!

Reporting by Diana Cooper