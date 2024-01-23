Al Roker and Katie Couric were both in attendance to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the NYC restaurant Fresco by Scotto on Monday, January 22. The pair worked together on Today until Katie’s departure from the program in 2006.

After the release of Katie’s 2021 memoir, Going There, Al, 69, spoke out about Katie’s honesty regarding her time on the morning talk show and her exit.

“She was very forthcoming, the book was called Going There. And she lived up to the title,” he told People TV in November 2021. “You know, it’s not your typical everything is sweetness and light kind of memoir, so props to her for that.”

Scroll below to see photos from their recent restaurant outing.