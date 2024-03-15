There are ways to reduce joint pain without turning to over the counter medication. Medical experts have five simple ways to ease aches and feel young again.

Get Moving

Per Harvard Medical School: “Exercise can reduce pain, improve flexibility, strengthen the muscles that support the joints, and help you lose any extra weight straining your joints.” Walking or swimming is a good place to start, while gentle stretching exercises can also aid in the effort.

Eat Right

“Often, your diet plays a large role in joint inflammation,” explains the West Texas Pain Institute. “For example, a diet consisting primarily of red meat, processed foods, saturated fats, and added sugars and salts triggers inflammation in your joints [while] plant-based and whole foods deliver inflammation-reducing nutrients. Similarly, adding herbs and spices like turmeric to your meals can help reduce inflammation in your joints.”

Go Hot and Cold

To help with pain, “try heat and cold,” says the Arthritis Foundation. “Heat increases blood flow to painful joints, relaxes tight muscles and helps eliminate waste products. Cold decreases blood flow to reduce swelling, slows the transmission of pain signals through nerves and inhibits inflammatory chemicals.”

Oil Up

“Extra-virgin olive oil can be used for more than just cooking,” say the experts at Kentucky’s Baptist Health network. “Rubbing a small amount on arthritic joints can ease the pain. This type of oil contains the same inflammatory enzymes as Advil. Rub the olive oil onto your sore joints twice per day for pain.”

Just Relax

“Meditating, doing yoga, deep breathing, listening to music, being in nature, writing in a journal — do whatever helps you relax,” explain experts at the Mayo Clinic. Relaxation techniques can reduce stress, ease muscle tension, release endorphins and promote restful sleep. “There’s no downside to relaxation, and it can ease pain.”