EAT RIGHT: As explained by dietitian Krissy Carbo in The Anti-Inflammatory Cookbook, focusing on “fruits and vegetables, whole grains, plant-based proteins, fatty fish and other ingredients high in natural antioxidants and polyphenols, including coffee” can be essential to combat inflammation in the body.

GET ACTIVE: Per the folks at Johns Hopkins Medicine: “Exercising for as little as 20 minutes a day can decrease inflammation. [And] you don’t have to do an intense sweat session: Moderate workouts, such as fast walking, are effective.”

SLEEP TIGHT: “Sleep is one of the most important things people need to keep their minds and bodies healthy,” says the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. “People that do not get enough sleep or have frequent disrupted or poor quality sleep are more likely to have greater inflammation. [So] aim for seven to nine hours.”

BE RELAXED: “When you’re stressed out all the time, you’re also producing more of the hormone cortisol — inflammation’s BFF,” say the wellness experts at the Chopra Center. “It stands to reason that you can easily reduce chronic inflammation by focusing on stress reduction, whether it’s through yoga, meditation, long walks, less technology or a needed vacation.”

BRUSH UP: According to Harvard Medical School: “We’re all supposed to brush our teeth twice per day and floss them at least once per day. It’s necessary to brush away the bacteria that can inflame the gums, lead to infection [and then] cause inflammation or infection elsewhere in the body.”