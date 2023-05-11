See Red Carpet Photos From the 2023 ACM Awards: Pictures of Celebrity Arrivals and Outfits

Country music’s biggest stars are getting ready to step out on the red carpet at The Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas. The 2023 ACM Awards are being hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, two of the beloved genre’s powerhouse performers.

Dolly certainly knows a thing or two about turning heads with her showstopping looks on the red carpet. Her decades-long country music career kickstarted with the release of her debut album, Hello, I’m Dolly, in 1967. Since then, the songwriter has been awarded countless musical honors, inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, opened a theme park and proven she has no plans of slowing down any time soon.

“I’m older than music,” the “Jolene” singer told The Boot in January 2018 of her incredible career. “I have been around. I made my first album 50 years ago. I think about how long I’ve been in the business, and that I’m still here, and that I still seem to be important, and that makes me feel good.”

Like Dolly, Garth knows a thing or two about what it takes to achieve country icon status. The “Friends in Low Places” crooner was thrilled when he was asked to cohost the ACM Awards this year.

“I’m nervous to stand next to her,” he admitted to Entertainment Tonight just a few days before the big show. “She’s so approachable but yet she seems untouchable, right? Because, I mean, she’s just a goddess, come on.”

While it marks the first time Garth will host the show, Dolly hosted the ceremony for the first time in 2000.

“The fact that they would even ask is flattering and the fact that I get to host with Ms. Parton is unbelievable,” he told Billboard of the honor in March 2023. “The surprise of the night is you’re going see this beautiful woman carry this 260-pound ass all night.”

There’s no telling what other surprises are in store for the big show but one thing you can count on is Dolly having several fabulous outfit changes. In addition to the Tennessee native’s highly anticipated performance, viewers will also be treated to performances by Keith Urban, Trisha Yearwood, Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown and more.

Keep scrolling to see red carpet photos from the 2023 ACM Awards.