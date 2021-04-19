Take a Walk Down Memory Lane! See Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald and More 1980s Stars Then and Now

Throughout Hollywood history, countless stars have made their claim to fame thanks to their legendary acting skills. One decade, in particular, the 1980s gave birth to some of the biggest names in showbiz, including Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald, Chevy Chase and more. A lot has changed since then, however, and it’s amazing to see how much these celebs have accomplished up to now.

The ’80s are memorable considering iconic films were created like The Breakfast Club, St. Elmo’s Fire, Sixteen Candles, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, as well as sitcoms such as Too Close for Comfort, Bosom Buddies, Magnum, P.I. and Dynasty, among others.

Judd starred on The Breakfast Club alongside Molly, Ally Sheedy, Emilio Estevez and Anthony Michael Hall. The actor, Ally, and Emilio also appeared together in St. Elmo’s Fire, which had a cast including Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Andrew McCarthy and more.

Looking back on filming The Breakfast Club, Emilio is still blown away by how well the 1985 teen comedy turned out. “I think the [school] setting allowed for us to give those kinds of performances, and John [Hughes, The Breakfast Club’s director] allowed the time for us to get under the skin of those characters, and as a result, it’s a superior film,” he told The Guardian in January 2020.

St. Elmo’s Fire, on the other hand, isn’t one of Emilio’s favorite films. Though the Mighty Ducks actor acknowledged that “people hold it as a fond memory,” he didn’t think the romance drama deserved that much recognition. “It’s not a great film,” he dished to the outlet, noting he thinks it is “so overdramatic!”

Other beloved 1980s stars include Brooke Shields, Geena Davis, Tom Hanks, Heather Locklear and more. Though Goldie Hawn made her rise to superstardom the decade earlier in the 1970s, she excelled throughout the ’80s, starring in hits like Private Benjamin, Seems Like Old Times, Best Friends, and her most famous, Overboard.

Like her fellow showbiz stars, Goldie is still acting in Hollywood to this day. The actress, who is set to appear in the upcoming film Family Jewels, per IMDb, has no intentions of retiring any time soon.

“Goldie is fine with aging because she’s not!” a friend exclusively told Closer Weekly in November 2020. “She continues to be curious and open-minded. That keeps her young. She feels she is the same bright light she has always been.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of some of your favorite 1980s stars, then and now!