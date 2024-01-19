Week of January 21 through January 27.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

This is your time to make positive changes. Stay focused — it’s only a matter of time before your life takes a turn for the better.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Know what you want from love and life, so you are ready when opportunity knocks. When it concerns love, say what’s on your mind!

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your financial position is looking up, so don’t allow someone to step on your territory at work. A friend can offer their support.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

An injection of passion in your love life can set your heart racing with a soul connection. Start socializing; you can meet someone special.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Your savvy creative mind can present opportunities to rub shoulders with superiors at work. Take advantage of lucky breaks!

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

You need to stay focused on money matters. If you are caught up in a whirlwind of activity, don’t overlook important details.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Watch out, you could fall under a love spell. A discussion with someone you respect and trust can help you let bygones be bygones.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Build relationships with people at work that you respect and admire, as they can help you climb the ladder of success. It’s time to shine!

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Work and money are both important, but so is love, and these areas of life can now combine. On the work scene, don’t assume anything.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Whether it is with friends, family, or a partner, a special connection with someone can give you support when you need it the most.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Money can come from a creative venture, which provides security and stability. Keep an open mind, Sag.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Improve your self-worth by letting go of any person or situation that has outlived its usefulness.