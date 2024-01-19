Barbra Streisand’s Greatest Style Hits: Photos of Her Most Iconic Fashion Looks Over the Years

Ever since she burst onto the scene in the 1960s, showbiz legend Barbra Streisand has followed her own fashion path, blazing a trail with cutting edge style throughout the years. Here are some of her most iconic looks, including a Oscar and Emmy winning moments, movie premieres and meetings with foreign dignitaries.

Scroll down for Barbra’s greatest style hits in photos.