Sounds exciting! Any ideas?

I’ve been asked to write a book about my life. I have a hard time sitting down to do so, but I’m trying. I’d like to create dishware, maybe stuff for the home like sheets or pottery. We’re trying to possibly open a hotel that has a cooking school. I have two daughters that I’m trying to push into college and high school, so I’m very busy also focusing on stuff with my kids. Balance is the biggest challenge for me.

Any secret to it?

I don’t have a secret. I’m a workaholic. I’ve always wanted to be a great mom. I’m very social, so I just try to get rest in between somehow, but I don’t stop. I’m one of those people. Unfortunately, or fortunately!

