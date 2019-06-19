If you ask Sutton Foster what being on a show like Younger means to her, she will give you the perfect answer — and rightfully so. Turns out the TV Land series, now in its sixth season, encompasses some pretty meaningful moments in the actress’ life.

“I got married, I [adopted] a daughter, I bought a new house — you know, things like that that’ll be marked forever by this time,” Sutton, 44, exclusively told Closer Weekly at the season 6 premiere party at Brooklyn’s William Vale Hotel.

While relationships and real estate purchases are swell, we bet entering motherhood was the biggest of those three monumental milestones. The two-time Tony Award winner announced in April 2017 that she and her husband, screenwriter Ted Griffin, adopted a baby girl, Emily Dale, born on March 5, 2017.

“It’s really been such an amazing job. I’ve learned so much and I’ve worked with so many incredible people,” the former Bunheads star added. “In many ways I’m exactly the same, but my life has evolved so much over these past five years.”

Younger, for Sutton, “feels like such a nice marker” in her life and she feels an overwhelming sense of happiness because of that. “I’m like, ‘Wow, I’m really happy,'” the Broadway beauty gushed. “It’s just been a very happy time.”

Not only does Sutton feel she has changed throughout Younger‘s run, but her character, Liza Miller, has too. “She’s really stepping [up] and owning her power,” Sutton noted, saying she is “more authentic” as well as “so loyal” and “really there for” her friends.

If that’s not enough of a tease for you, we’ve got quite the tidbit for you. “Some things happen to Liza this season that we’ve been waiting the whole series to happen,” Sutton hinted. Color us intrigued!

Younger airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TV Land.

For more exclusive content, sign up for our Closer Weekly newsletter!