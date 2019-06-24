They both light up the stage, so just imagine how bright they’ll be together when Sutton Foster joins Hugh Jackman for the Broadway revival of The Music Man next year. It may be more than a year away, but she is already gushing exclusively to Closer Weekly that her excitement level for starring alongside the Wolverine is just “ridiculous.”

At the season 6 premiere party for Younger, the 44-year-old actress — who plays Liza Miller on the TV Land series — called The Music Man “an unbelievable classic musical.” She is also “honored to be able to tackle” her role as Marian Paroo to Hugh’s Harold Hill.

As for sharing the Great White Way with Hugh, Sutton says it’s “kind of a dream” for her. Not only that but it’s one she wouldn’t have necessarily even dreamt of happening. “So, yeah, I’m kind of wrapping my head around it,” the two-time Tony Award winner joked.

Hugh and Sutton’s revival of The Music Man won’t begin previews until September 9 and opening night won’t be until October 22 — and those dates are in 2020, by the way. Given the fact that rehearsals don’t even start until next summer, the two haven’t really been in contact just yet. That said, Sutton did let Hugh in on a really cute development.

“We just occasionally text each other, you know, stupid things,” Sutton dished about Hugh, who is a two-time Tony Award winner too. “I convinced my daughter to say ‘Shipoopi,’ which is a song from the show. So I sent him video of my daughter saying ‘Shipoopi.'”

While we anxiously await to see her hit the stage with Hugh, Sutton is relieved that she has “a long time to freak out and prepare for it.” We just know these two will impress!

