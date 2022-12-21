For eight seasons, viewers tuned in to The Real for honest and open conversations between the show’s panel of hosts. Loni Love, Garcelle Beauvais and more stars sat at the news desk during the program’s unforgettable run before it came to an end in June 2022. Find out why the show ended and what happened to the hosts by scrolling below.

Why Was ‘The Real’ Canceled?

The Real aired its first episode in July 2013 with Tamera Mowry, Jeannie Mai, Tamar Braxton, Adrienne Bailon and Loni serving as cohosts. Tamar exited the series in 2016. Comedian Amanda Seales served as a guest cohost several times in 2019. The following year, she became a permanent cohost of the program. However, she opted to leave the show after season 6 came to an end in June 2020.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/ShutterstockChris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

One month after the Insecure actress left the show, Tamera announced her departure after seven years on the series.

“To my fellow hosts, I love you, I will miss you and I will always be there for you,” the Sister, Sister star wrote on Instagram in July 2020. “Thank you for teaching me, supporting me and loving all of me. Sisters forever. I’ll be rooting for you as I look forward to spending more time with my family, pursuing amazing new opportunities and embarking on the next chapter of my life.”

Garcelle signed on as a cohost beginning in season 7 after Amanda and Tamera waved goodbye to the Emmy-winning program. In April 2022, Warner Bros. and Telepictures canceled The Real in its eighth season. Loni took to Instagram to share the news with her fans and explained why the talk show was ending from her perspective.

“In the end, The Real cast and crew did everything we could to scale the show down,” she explained. “We shot seven to eight shows in three days, no audience, made a conference room into a studio, but in my opinion, COVID costs killed this show.”

The hosts bid an emotional farewell to the program during the series finale in June 2022.

“We have made our mark,” Adrienne told the audience. “I was talking to my mom earlier this morning. She knows this is the farewell show. And she was just telling me like, ‘you guys really did break the mold of daytime television.’ It’s so crazy when you think of it that way. There was never a show that looked like us. And I am so grateful, and I hope that we are not the last.”

Where Are the Hosts of ‘The Real’ Now?

Though the series finale marked the end of an era, the show’s hosts have all continued to pursue other opportunities in Hollywood. Tamar went on to win season 2 of Celebrity Big Brother in 2019. Since her departure from The Real, she’s appeared in her own docuseries, Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!, started the “Under Construction With Tamar Braxton” podcast and joined the reality series The Surreal Life.

Amanda has been hosting “The Amanda Seales Show” podcast and radio show since her time on The Real. Tamera joined another talk show Home & Family in 2020 up until its cancellation by the Hallmark Channel in 2021. The sitcom star competed on The Masked Singer, hosted the Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge on Amazon Prime and appeared in multiple Hallmark Christmas movies.

Both Jeannie and Adrienne have been enjoying their lives as new moms. Jeannie and her husband, Jeezy, welcomed their daughter, Monaco, in January 2022. Adrienne and her husband, Israel Houghton, welcomed their first child together, son Ever James, via surrogate in August 2022.

Loni has continued her reign as a frequent and popular guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race. She also served as a judge on Netflix’s Is It Cake? Garcelle has also appeared on several reality shows, including Beat Shazam and 25 Words or Less. In December 2022, she announced that she was joining the cast of Hulu’s series The Other Black Girl.