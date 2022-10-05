The hosts of The Real are full of personality and showcased incredible fashion looks during their time on the program. The talk show, which aired from 2013 to 2022, was led by Adrienne Bailon, Jeannie Mai, Garcelle Beauvais and several other stylish stars. Since the series wrapped, they’ve all enjoyed spending time vacationing and rocking bikinis by the pool.

Adrienne got her start in the entertainment business in the girl group 3LW. In 2003, her whole world changed when she landed the role of Chanel Simmons in The Cheetah Girls. The popularity of the television film led to two sequels on Disney Channel before she decided to pursue a solo singing career. The New York native joined The Real in 2013 and became a fan favorite among viewers of the program.

“We have made our mark,” she told the audience during the show’s finale. “I was talking to my mom earlier this morning. She knows this is the farewell show. And she was just telling me like, ‘you guys really did break the mold of daytime television.’ It’s so crazy when you think of it that way. There was never a show that looked like us. And I am so grateful, and I hope that we are not the last.”

The Masked Singer alum married her husband, Israel Houghton, in 2016 and became a stepmom to his four children from a previous relationship. A few months after The Real ended, Adrienne announced that she and Israel welcomed their first child together via surrogate. Their son, Ever James, arrived in August 2022.

Jeannie also became a mom since rising to fame on The Real. The Dancing With the Stars alum welcomed her first child, daughter Monaco, with her husband, Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins, in January 2022. On her first Mother’s Day, Jeezy surprised his wife with a relaxing trip to the Bahamas.

“My husband knew exactly what I needed … and he had set it up so that Mama Mai had taken care of Monaco so we could really just let our hair down and have fun,” she told People in May 2022. “Why can’t moms go ahead and take that time off whenever they feel they need it? It doesn’t have to be Mother’s Day, but when your husband does it for you, it’s even better.”

Jeannie has shared flawless beach photos with her hubby on her Instagram page along with sultry poolside photos. The TV personality enjoys spending time with her family in lush vacation destinations and making memories that will last a lifetime.

