The Playoff Rounds on season 24 of The Voice continued on November 27, 2023, with a shocking announcement about one contestant’s departure. Early standout Tom Nitti decided to leave the show, leaving Reba McEntire’s team down one member.

Who Is Tom Nitti From ‘The Voice’?

Tom is well versed in a variety of musical genres, taking inspiration from Motown artists like Stevie Wonder and Ray Charles, per his NBC bio. He taught himself how to play the guitar at age 18 before enlisting in the military after high school. The performer sustained injuries while he was deployed in Afghanistan and was awarded a Purple Heart.

Following his military service, Tom became a New York State Trooper all while balancing his passion for music. The dad of two has served as the opening act for several popular artists in the past, including Hunter Hayes, Craig Campbell and Chris Janson. He was hoping The Voice would be his big break.

Inside Tom Nitti’s Journey on ‘The Voice’

Reba was the only coach to turn her chair for Tom during the Blind Auditions. His cover of Stevie’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)” really impressed the country icon, earning him a spot on her team in her inaugural season as a coach.

During the Battle Rounds, Tom performed Cody Johnson‘s “Til You Can’t,” keeping his spot on Team Reba secure. In the Knockouts, the musician took on “(I Know) I’m Losing You” by The Temptations.

“Tom, I keep getting blown away because to emote the way you did at the end, it just kept building and building,” Gwen Stefani said after the performance.

Though he did not win the Knockout against Jacquie Roar, Reba decided to save him from elimination. Fans were excited to see what song he was going to perform next.

Why Did Tom Nitti Leave ‘The Voice’?

The shocking announcement about Tom’s departure from The Voice came during the Playoffs. “I have wonderfully talented people, but Tom had to leave for personal reasons, so I only have five artists tonight,” Reba told the audience.

Host Carson Daly also briefly mentioned Tom’s exit from the competition, citing “personal reasons.” No further information was given about the singer’s departure at the time.

The show continued on as normal, with Reba’s five remaining team members all vying to stay in the competition. Jordan Rainer, Ruby Leigh and Jacquie all survived the Playoffs and will be advancing to the live shows in early December 2023.

What Did Tom Nitti Say After Leaving ‘The Voice’?

On his Instagram page, Tom spoke out on his exit from the competition.

“Well, I’ve been dreading this day ever since the blind audition, so here goes nothin’. … First and foremost, I’m blessed beyond belief and I can’t say enough how much I love and appreciate the constant support from my fans, my friends and my family … As much as it absolutely stings to say, I had to make probably one of the hardest yet easiest decisions ever and ultimately, at the end of the day, my kids will always come first and if I had to make the same decision again I’d do it over and over,” his Instagram post on November 28, 2023, read.

He continued, “This isn’t the end of me and I’ll do what I do best for everyone to see which is keep my head down and move forward playing music and raising/creating new memories with a family I will continue to grow,” adding, “I never believed in the whole, things happen for a reason statement but in this case, I think God has it all figured out. He knows I don’t break easily. For everyone asking, I’m alright and still standing. Thank you so much and as always, I’m super pumped to keep on keepin’ on with music, my kids Rayleigh and Brently, my whole family to include my smokin’ girlfriend that keeps my head held high … I’m more than ready to continue to live life now happier than ever before.”

He is set to perform at Nashville’s Next Showcase at Kegs in Jordan, New York, on December 15, 2023.