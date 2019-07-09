She may be one of Hollywood’s most notable TV hosts, but Whoopi Goldberg is revealing how finding true love never came easy for her. In fact, The View host — who married and divorced three times — confessed that not only was settling down with someone never part of the plan, but she only did so because it was “expected” of her.

“Look, people expect you to have a boyfriend. They expect you to get married,” the 63-year-old revealed to The New York Times Magazine. “So I kept trying to do that, but I didn’t want to share information with somebody else. I didn’t want anybody asking me why I was doing what I was doing, or to have to make the other person feel better.”

Whoopi — who was previously married to Alvin Martin from 1973 and 1979, David Claessen from 1986 to 1988 and Lyle Trachtenberg from 1994 to 1995 — added, “But if you’re in a relationship, you have to do those things, and it took me a while to figure out that I didn’t want to.”

After some trial and error, the Ghost actress dished that she started realizing things were missing in her marriages. “I’d be thinking, Why don’t I feel the thing that I’m supposed to?” Whoopi told the outlet. “Then one day I thought, I don’t have to do this. I don’t have to conform. I tried marriage, and it wasn’t for me. You can’t be in a marriage because everybody’s expecting you to.”

The Color Purple actress explained that she felt responsible for her three failed marriages. “It took me some time but I realized that trying to turn myself into something I wasn’t ready for, for a man. Wasn’t his fault. It was mine,” Whoopi said. “My marriages failed and I was the common denominator. My commitment was never that strong. I can say now that I was never really in love.”

The EGOT winner — who is the mom of daughter Alex Martin, 46, with ex Alvin — said coming to terms with her broken marriages was the reason she was able to move on. “The realization freed me up. I love men and men love me,” Whoopi said. “I’m lucky that way. I just feel bad that it took me so long to realize that I wasn’t meant to be in a relationship.”

It’s clear she has come a long way and we’re so happy Whoopi is now living life by her rules!

Be sure to check out and subscribe to our Classic TV & Film Podcast for interviews with your favorite stars!