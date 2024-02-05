Joni Mitchell’s performance at the 2024 Grammys was something to remember. The iconic performer took the stage at the annual awards show for the very first time, after the most emotional introduction by one of her friends.

Who Introduced Joni Mitchell at the Grammys?

It was Brandi Carlile who delivered an incredibly moving introduction before Joni’s big performance. The pair first became friends after meeting at a Grammy party several years ago.

“Whether we know it or not, any one of us out here who ever dreamed of becoming a truly self revealing singer-songwriter did it standing on the shoulders of one, Joni Mitchell,” Brandi told the audience.

The singer-songwriter continued, “Joni is one of the most influential and emotionally generous creators in human history,” adding, “She redefined the very purpose of a song to reflect the contents of a person’s soul and before she took this leap, the popular song was observational. It was brilliant and influential, of course, but the exhilarating risk that we all now take by turning ourselves inside out for all the world to see started as far as I can tell with Joni Mitchell doing it first.”

After the kind words, Brandi ended up joining Joni on stage during the performance to sing, along with Lucius, Blake Mills, SistaStrings and Jacob Collier. They all harmonized to a stripped down rendition of her 1966 hit, “Both Sides Now.” The incredible performers did their thing while sitting on a gorgeous set designed to look like a throne room, with chandeliers and rustic furnishings surrounding them.

The emotional performance brought tears to the eyes of many musicians in the audience. Joni earned a standing ovation after singing her heart out to the famous ballad.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Did Joni Mitchell Win an Award at the 2024 Grammys?

At the 2024 Grammys, Joni won the award for Best Folk Album for Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live). The win marked her 10th Grammy overall, which she celebrated with a moving speech during the pre-show.

“We had so much fun at that concert, and I think you can feel it on the record,” she said of making the live album. “It’s a very joyous record because of the people I played with and the spirit of the occasion was very high and it went onto the record. Even the audience sounds like music.”