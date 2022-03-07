Queen Elizabeth II just moved into a familiar home, leaving her former residence behind. “The queen has no plans to live at Buckingham Palace ever again,” an insider tells Closer exclusively. “She finds it unappealing to live in a huge palace without Prince Philip and prefers being outside of London.”

Where Does Queen Elizabeth Live?

The queen “is making Windsor Castle her permanent home,” the source adds. Buckingham Palace has been her main home since she took the throne in 1952. It looks like she is moving on from the stunning site for good in favor of her other royal palace.

“She loves the coziness of Windsor Castle; and is happy and settled there,” the insider says. “She also feels safer at Windsor Castle compared to being based in the heart of the city where crime rates are soaring.”

Why Did Queen Elizabeth Move?

Windsor has held a special significance for Elizabeth, who spent time with her husband there in his final days. The pair would stay there on the weekend at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, before Prince Philip’s death in April 2021. They were married for 74 years and shared an incredible love story.

“She hasn’t been feeling herself since his passing,” a source previously told Closer in November 2021. “They had become even closer after they isolated together last winter, so it’s only natural that she’s struggling.”

Philip’s loss hit the royal family hard, but his memory lives on at Windsor. Elizabeth battled COVID-19 in February 2022, causing her to cancel several virtual events while she recovered at the residence, which happens to be the oldest and largest occupied castle in the world. She returned to her royal duties in person on March 7, hosting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the beautiful home that dates back to the 11th century.

“The queen enjoys having the freedom to engage in her favorite activities at Windsor Castle too,” the source continues. “There are stables on the grounds where she keeps her horses. She can go riding whenever she feels like it or if she just wants to switch off for a few hours, and she enjoys taking long walks with the corgis.”

A rep for Queen Elizabeth did not immediately respond to Closer’s request for comment.