Queen Elizabeth and late husband Prince Philip‘s iconic romance can be remembered in the countless lovely photos the couple took over the years. Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh were married for more than seven decades, establishing one of the most legendary love stories in royal history.

“Nobody understands Elizabeth more than Philip,” former royal butler Paul Burrel exclusively told Closer Weekly in January 2020. “He has been her mainstay for most of her life. They have no secrets. They have lived through traumas and ordeals but have stayed on course as a committed couple.”

Tragically, Philip died at age 99 in April 2021. “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” read a statement from Elizabeth and her loved one. “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

The royal monarch and her longtime love were together for 73 years, having wed in 1947. The duo became the parents of their four kids — Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — and eventually the grandparents of eight, as well as the great-grandparents of nearly a dozen royal babies.

Following Philip’s death, a source revealed to Closer that Elizabeth was “heartbroken,” noting “even though Philip had been in poor health for months, it has still come as a shock.”

The royal family will never be the same without Philip around, but Elizabeth can hold onto the wonderful memories they made throughout the years. Between thousands of royal engagements and family events, the adorable lovebirds were barely ever spotted without each other.

But while the two were always on their A-game for royal engagements, Paul Burrel — who worked for the couple for 11 years — said it was Philip who took care of things around the house at Buckingham Palace. “She is the monarch and head of state on the public stage, but he is the head of the family behind closed doors,” the butler explained to Closer. “She would always refer all household questions to her husband.”

Because Elizabeth and Philip had such an effortless connection, they shared an “exceptional marriage” over the years. “She has had Prince Philip beside her for most of her life and for that, she is grateful,” Paul gushed.

