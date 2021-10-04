Helen Mirren Loves Her Homes in Nevada, Italy and London: Photos of Her Lake Tahoe Paradise and More

When Dame Helen Mirren isn’t on a film set, her favorite place to be is her Lake Tahoe, Nevada, home that she and her husband, director Taylor Hackford, moved into as the COVID pandemic hit.

“It’s given me the opportunity to be with my husband in a sort of normal everyday way, which has been fantastic. It is actually the first time in all of our 30 years together that we’ve sat down at the table each night and had dinner together. Normally we’re getting on planes, going here, there. So, it’s been fabulous just to be a normal person,” Helen said in February 2021, according to The Independent.

Amid the sprawling property, Helen has shared photos of a bear wandering up to her deck, wild mustangs that roam the open plains near the mountains and even snowmen after a fresh coating of the white stuff right along the shore of Lake Tahoe.

Since the 1980s, Helen and Taylor had called Los Angeles home, with their 6,600-square-foot home on a secluded 6.5-acre Hollywood Hills estate. But they finally decided to part fully or temporarily with their little slice of L.A. heaven in July 2021, listing it for $18.5 million, according to the Wall Street Journal. The couple also listed it for rent at $45,000 per month.

The main house features 5 bedrooms, a library and a pool. It also includes a sprawling 3-bedroom guest house. It is extremely secluded by Hollywood standards, sitting far back in the hills with a long, winding driveway for privacy.

“When it leases, it’s good for me because I get to hang on to a place that I love,” Taylor told the publication. “But on the other hand, it may be time to turn it over … and let someone else enjoy this really special spot.”

Helen and Taylor have a vacation home near Tiggiano in Italy’s Puglia region. The 16th century farmhouse-style estate is surrounded by olive trees, gardens and a vineyard. The couple spent nearly $350,000 restoring the 500-year-old masseria, which is now the perfect European vacation spot for the globe-trotting couple to unwind and enjoy the stunning scenery and amazing cuisine of the region.

Being a Dame of the British Empire, Helen of course owns a home in London. She has a 19th century four-story Georgian townhouse near the Thames River. In April 2012, she told the Evening Standard, “I spend a lot of time in New York but Battersea was my London home until recently. Now, my husband and I have bought a house in Wapping because he’s very into the East London art scene.”

Scroll down for photos of Helen’s beloved Late Tahoe home and her properties in Italy and London.