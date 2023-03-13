In a rare public appearance, Morgan Freeman presented at the 2023 Oscars on March 12. Viewers were curious as to why he wore a glove on his left hand as he stood in front of the audience. The Million Dollar Baby star has opened up in the past about his ongoing health battle that has permanently affected his mobility. Scroll below for more details on his injury.

What Happened to Morgan Freeman’s Hand?

At the 2023 Oscars, Morgan walked out onto the stage with Margot Robbie, who grabbed onto his left forearm. The Driving Miss Daisy actor sported a black glove on his left hand and a black tuxedo to deliver a tribute to Warner Bros.’ 100th anniversary. Twitter was full of questions about his choice to cover his hand during film’s biggest night.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

In August 2008, Morgan suffered serious injuries after he was involved in a car accident in Mississippi. He sustained a broken arm and broken shoulder after the fiery crash in which his car flipped several times. The Oscar winner was 71 years old at the time of the accident that has continued to affect his life more than a decade later.

“I suffered nerve damage, and it hasn’t gotten better. I can’t move it,” he said during a 2010 interview with People about his hand.

Though Morgan underwent surgery to repair nerve damage, his left hand still remains immobile. The injury forced the Glory actor to learn how to do everyday tasks with only his right hand.

“I play one-handed,” he shared about how he has adjusted the way he plays golf in a July 2012 interview with Esquire. “I swing with my right arm.”

The Tennessee native winced with pain throughout the interview, revealing more details about his condition.

“It’s the fibromyalgia,” Morgan added. “Up and down the arm. That’s where it gets so bad. Excruciating.”

Fibromyalgia is a “disorder characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain accompanied by fatigue, sleep, memory and mood issues,” per Mayo Clinic. The symptoms of the condition “often begin after an event such as physical trauma, surgery, infection or significant psychological stress.”

Why Does Morgan Freeman Wear a Glove on His Left Hand?

To combat his disorder, Morgan often wears a compression glove during most of his red carpet appearances to help with blood flow and pain in his hand. He was first spotted with a glove on immediately following his car accident. In recent years, the film icon had a glove on his hand at the opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and during a 2018 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!