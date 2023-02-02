Canadian designer Candice Olson hosted one of HGTV’s longest-running shows called Divine Design. The home improvement star led the series for eight seasons before it was taken off the air. Since then, viewers have been wondering what happened to the TV personality. Keep scrolling to find out where she is now.

What Happened to HGTV Host Candice Olson?

Divine Design was broadcast in both the U.S. on HGTV and Canada on W Network. Season 1 aired in the U.S. in 2003. Candace’s unique approach to home renovation was a hit with viewers on the network. In each episode, the entrepreneur and her team shared their vision with the audience, revealing their sketches, ideal color scheme and inspiration before tackling each project.

Courtesy of Candice Olson/Instagram

In addition to the show being an immersive experience, the home makeover expert would showcase her humor in hilarious comedy bits during her projects. There truly wasn’t any other show on HGTV quite like Divine Design at the time. During the show’s successful run, Candace launched her own home decor line, The Candice Olson Collection.

Divine Design came to an end in 2011 but Candice landed another show shortly after called Candice Tells All. The design series also showcased a whole new side of home renovations on TV. The design veteran deconstructed the building and decorating process and thoroughly explained basic design principles to viewers.

Candace also served as a judge on HGTV Design Star from 2009 to 2011 and appeared during a 2013 episode of Makeover Manor. In the years that followed, her only other appearances on HGTV came via reruns of her two design shows.

Where Is Candice Olson Now?

While Candice has not made any HGTV appearances in recent years, she still continues to renovate homes and showcases the finished products on Instagram. In a February 2023 post, she revealed she purchased a family vacation home in Florida and was giving the house a refresh with some new decor.

The HGTV alum and her husband, Jurij Sennecke, share two children, Pyper and Beckett. Candace revealed news of both of her pregnancies with viewers on Divine Design. Her kids are growing up so fast, but the mom of two is happy to have a summer home to spend time with her family.

“I wanted to make it something that we would love and enjoy for the next five years with our family and friends,” she told her followers of the purchase. “It will be a refresh rather than a renovation.”

On top of staying busy with design projects, Candace authored multiple books and created her own collection of designer wallpaper.