These Moms Have the Best Time Ever Tasting Tequila — Check It Out!

Ladies’ night! Jessica Giselle and her friend Stephanie Gonzales sampled different tequilas in order to find the perfect one. In the end, Kirkland Tequila Anejo won since it “went down smooth” and tasted “really good.” Additionally, the women said it was perfectly priced for parties. We can’t wait to try!