HGTV is home to so many talented stars, including Veronica Valencia! The home design expert was announced as a host in the network’s new lineup of shows slated for 2023. Keep scrolling to get to know more about her, including her family and past job experience.



Who Is Veronica Valencia?

Before landing her own show on HGTV called Revealed, Veronica largely worked behind the scenes as the head of design production on a number of series. Her work has been featured on ABC, Netflix, NBC and more. This time, she is taking the reins in front of the camera with an inspiring renovation show.

According to HGTV, Veronica “dives into her clients’ family heritage for renovation inspiration” and “will dig deep into each family’s unique history to infuse their spaces with techniques and materials that reflect their culture.” The new series promises “one of a kind” home transformations courtesy of the designer and her team.

In addition to her work on TV, Veronica owns the interior design firm The Design Hunters which she founded with her husband, Kristopher Hughes, in 2013. The company has more than 500 projects under its belt in the areas of construction, remodeling and TV-related builds.



The former Extreme Makeover: Home Edition art director has collaborated with Target on a back-to-school campaign and launched her own collection of decor at the retailer At Home. In January 2023, Veronica appeared on Brother vs. Brother as a judge along with Food Network star Alex Guarnaschelli.



“We had so much fun judging on this one!” Veronica shared on Instagram at the time. “So much fun in fact, that Alex had me laughing so hard I almost peed my pants while filming!”



Who Is Veronica Valencia’s Husband Kristopher Hughes?

Kristopher is the business manager and cofounder of The Design Hunters. He met Veronica while they were both working on a project together in New York City. The pair got married at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California, in November 2016.

“November 11 was easily the most magical day of my life,” she told Stylecaster in January 2017 of their nuptials. “I married my best friend, my business partner and my life partner. I have no words for the ceremony. The moment I hit the aisle; my heart literally skipped a beat.”

Courtesy of Veronica Valencia/Instagram

Does Veronica Valencia Have Any Children?

Veronica and Kristopher are the doting parents of two adorable children. Their eldest child, son Hunter, was born in 2018. Their daughter, River, arrived in 2021. Her name pays tribute to the place Veronica and Kristopher met and fell in love.

“Daddy and I are two people who grew up across the country from one another, met in New York and fell in love by the Hudson River. Just like in the movies,” the mom of two explained in a September 2021 Instagram post dedicated to her little girl. “We’ve had so many magical evenings watching the sunset over the river and dreaming of our future family. Your name simply brings the biggest smile to our faces.”