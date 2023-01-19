HGTV star Egypt Sherrod makes the process of buying and selling homes look easy! The Married to Real Estate host has been a part of the entertainment industry for more than two decades. Her net worth has grown so much since she first rose to fame as a design star. Keep scrolling to find out Egypt’s net worth and how she makes money.

What Is Egypt Sherrod’s Net Worth?

Egypt has an estimated net worth of $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock

What Did Egypt Sherrod Do Before Her HGTV Show?

After graduating from Temple University and later New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, she became a radio personality for WBLS in New York City. At the same time, the broker launched her real estate career, following in her father’s footsteps.

“I was hitting my stride in New York City, and I started getting paid,” Egypt explained in a December 2022 interview with Medium. “NYC is also where I got bit by the real estate bug. I purchased a multi-unit home in Newark, New Jersey, and began flipping properties. I made well more than my radio salary in my first year. After that, I got my real estate license so that I could flip properties and list them as well.”

Does Egypt Sherrod Have Kids?

Eventually, Egypt began focusing on her real estate career full-time after years of success on the radio. The Brother vs. Brother judge married her husband, Mike Jackson, in 2010. The DJ was already a dad to his eldest daughter, Simone, from a previous relationship. Egypt welcomed two daughters with Mike: Harper and Kendall.

Though her career has always remained extremely important to her, her role as a parent always comes first.

“Becoming a mom changes your perspective and priorities,” she explained. “I needed flexibility and freedom, so I was glad I had Plan B. Real estate and flipping homes give me a manageable schedule for a harmonious work and family life.”

Egypt Found Success On HGTV’s ‘Married to Real Estate’

After making countless TV appearances on major cable networks to dish out real estate expertise, Egypt landed multiple HGTV shows, including Property Virgins and Flipping Virgins. In 2022, she and Mike embarked on a new TV journey together hosting Married to Real Estate. The couple, who won season 3 of Rock the Block, love that they get to be themselves on their hit program.

“We’re really just us,” Egypt told HGTV. “Exactly what people see on television, that’s us around our house, with our friends, with our family, with our kids. And sometimes we just forget the camera’s there. So, it’s cool not to feel produced; it’s cool not to feel like the camera’s on. So, it doesn’t feel like work at all.”