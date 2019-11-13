That’s what friends are for. Pat Sajak may be away from his hosting duties at Wheel of Fortune for a while, but his longtime cohost Vanna White has no problem stepping in for a bit.

“Wheel of Fortune without @patsajak is like a word without vowels,” Vanna, 62, wrote via Twitter on Tuesday, November 12. “I’ll fill in the blanks until you return. Rest up and we’ll be solving puzzles in no time. (Don’t worry, your job is safe! Well, pretty safe.)”

People of course rushed to respond with nothing but positive words. “I’m sure Vanna is doing a great job stepping in for Pat. They’ve worked together for so many years, how could she not. Pat, just take care of yourself and get back as soon as you can. Wishing you a speedy recovery,” one fan said. Another added, “Get well soon, Pat!! I’m sure Vanna will fill in admirably but it won’t be the same without both of you.”

On Friday, November 8, it was revealed that Pat, 73, had to step away from the program for a bit to deal with some personal matters. “Our taping on Thursday was canceled because Pat Sajak underwent successful emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine,” the message on the game show’s official Twitter read. “He is resting comfortably and looking forward to getting back to work. Taping resumed today as scheduled and Vanna White has stepped in as host.”

It should come as no surprise that the cohosts — who have been working together for over 30 years — are so close. The actress once gushed about her longtime pal. “People at home see the chemistry between Pat and me,” Vanna exclusively told Closer Weekly. “We are like brother and sister, and I think that is what makes it work.”

“It’s like lightning in a bottle,” Pat said of their friendship. While Vanna added, “We’ve never had one argument.” So great!

We really wish Pat nothing but the best moving forward. We know that Vanna will do an amazing job while he gets healthy!