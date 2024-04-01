Tori Spelling opened up about the bullying her daughter Stella faced at school after the family was photographed spending time in an RV.

“My daughter is like, ‘People already talk about us at school. They know you and they know the family and they read the press,’” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum said during the first episode of her “Misspelling” podcast on March 31.

“She had someone come up to her at school and ask, ‘Are you in the school district, or where does your RV park? Because you live in an RV with your mom, right?’” Tori, 50, said, adding that a classmate asked Stella if she was “homeless.”

Stella explained to her classmates that the family rented the RV for summer vacation last year and drove up the coast to camp. “She was shamed,” Tori added. The California native previously shared photos of her kids in the RV on Instagram in August 2023, writing, “As long as we have each other.”

Also during the podcast episode, Tori told her listeners that she “just filed for divorce” from Dean McDermott after their June 2023 split. During their 18-year marriage, the Scary Movie 2 actress and the Chopped Canada host welcomed kids Liam, 17, Stella, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7. Dean, 57, is also a dad to son Jack from his first marriage to Mary Jo Eustace.

Tori cited irreconcilable differences as her reason for her split from Dean, according to divorce docs obtained by In Touch on March 29. She also asked for sole physical custody and joint legal custody of their five kids.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

The mom of five shared how her kids were doing since her split from Dean last year.

“Stella was always the one, since she was 4 years old, if she would hear us argue — back then it wasn’t loud and we tried to keep it separate and it wasn’t bad back then — she would hysterically start crying and she would run in and she’d say … ‘Are you going to get a divorce?’ And it just hit me hard,” Tori reflected.

Currently, Dean is dating Lily Calo, a senior account executive at Conscious Community Global. They were first spotted out together holding hands during a stroll in Los Angeles in October 2023. He credited his girlfriend for helping him during his sobriety journey.

“She’s a great support for me … we check in with each other every day and keep each other accountable,” Dean told Page Six in an interview published on March 13. “She just really is a great — great help to me.”

