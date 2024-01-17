For Tony Shalhoub and the cast of Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie, it was like returning home. The new TV film, currently streaming on Peacock, returns to the life of Adrian Monk, an investigator who suffers from an obsessive-compulsive disorder, nearly 15 years after the original Monk series finale. “By the end of the first day of shooting, it was like we never left it at all,” Tony, 70, exclusively tells Closer. Of course, there were some concessions to the time that has passed since Monk first aired on USA Network. “Now that I’m 14 years older, the physical parts were a little challenging,” Tony confides. “I told the writers, ‘Can we just not write scenes where I’m running around getting chased or chasing someone?’ That doesn’t come quite as easy as it did when I was younger.”

What convinced you to return to playing Adrian Monk again?

They just came up with a great idea and such a great story. This movie sort of pushes the boundaries in both directions. The dramatic stuff is a little darker than we ever went before, and the comedic stuff is a little wilder. But it’s still got all of the really great elements of the show and the relationships that people have come to love. I think people who are fans of the show or even new to it will really enjoy it.

Was it hard to get back into that character after so long?

Yes. It was a little strange in the beginning, a little daunting. We put all these characters and this story to bed 14 years ago. But the material, the energy of the crew and cast and the creative team, was so invigorating that it was a true labor of passion.

Do you have some favorite memories of shooting the original show?

Wow, so many memories! What I really remember so fondly is that we just had so many great guest stars. John Turturro, who played Monk’s smarter, more troubled brother. Stanley Tucci, Laurie Metcalf, Alfred Molina — so many people that I had worked with in the past.

Going back in your personal history, how did your childhood shape who you are today?

I’m from a big family. I’m the second youngest of 10 children. Everything was all about teamwork, collaboration and patience. It also helped having a large brood like that — it provided a built-in audience! We were always kind of entertaining each other.

How did you start acting?

One of my older sisters is an actress, and one of my older brothers also got into acting. They were kind of paving the way for me. Also, I am a lover of movies and theater, so I always gravitated toward that.

TV viewers were introduced to you on the sitcom Wings. Was that a big life change?

Yes. Wings was my first steady TV gig. I had done mostly theater prior to that. It happened at a time when my children were very young. The schedule for sitcoms for an actor was really ideal — not many hours, a week off every three weeks. It keeps you close to home, so that was really conducive to family. You’re there to have breakfast with the children, take the children to school, and be there almost every night to put them to bed. It’s great for a work-life balance.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ended its run last year. Was it hard to see it finish?

It was such a tightly knit ensemble that it was really hard to say goodbye. I think we all dreamed and wished it could have gone on another season or two. But that final season is so perfectly wrought, I just don’t know how you ever beat that. The writers just hit it out of the park.

Mrs. Maisel became famous for its fabulous 1950s costumes. Were you able to keep anything from the show?

I was given a few things. I have one of Abe’s pipes and lighter. I was fortunate enough that they gave me some of the wardrobe, too — those beautiful period costumes.

What do you like to do in your free time?

I have two daughters and two grandchildren. As I said, I also have nine siblings, so family keeps me pretty busy. I also like to read. I try to keep a good balance between my work and my personal life.

What do you like about being a grandparent?

It’s fantastic. You get to spoil them and then hand them back when it gets to be exhausting. [Laughs] But they’re the light of our lives.

You’ve been married for 31 years to Brooke Adams. What’s your secret to a happy marriage?

Mutual respect and patience. I always feel like a successful marriage is one that has an equal number of apologies on both sides. People have to be willing to be humble, be forgiving, and be apologetic and not hold on to slights. I’m so fortunate, she’s the right life partner for me.

Getty

Do you have any goals for the new year?

I want to maintain my good health and keep working. I just love to keep working.

Do you have a preference for your work — television, film or theater?

I love all of it. I always base my decisions on the material rather than the medium. Theater is great. It’s fun. It’s how I started in this business, and I plan to keep returning to the theater whenever possible. But I think when you have good material and you’re working with people you admire and respect, that’s all that really matters.

Do you have a motto or any words of wisdom you can share?

I do, actually. My mantra is “The pain pushes until the vision pulls.” If you think about it, it makes sense.

Is there anything else you’d like to add about the new Monk movie?

I hope people will watch it and even watch it multiple times. There’s a lot in there. We tried to be respectful to the issues of mental health. For all the frothiness and craziness in the movie, I think we also honor the issues of mental health and handle it really well.