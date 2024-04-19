There’s nothing like a little pre-wedding chaos to make for a memorable day! Tom Selleck recalled the “commotion” that ensued moments before he watched his second wife, Jillie Mack, walk down the aisle on August 7, 1987, because they had forgotten their marriage license.

“She was in a little room off the little chapel, getting ready, and I think my mom was in there. Maybe Marty wasn’t there. She was pregnant,” the Blue Bloods star, 79, told People of Jillie, 66, in an interview published on Friday, April 19.

He added, “Jillie can talk really fast and a lot and loudly, and I heard all this stuff and I think Dan went to check, and we had all forgotten the license.”

Tom, who tied the knot with Jillie in a secret ceremony at a wedding chapel near Lake Tahoe, Nevada, said their reverend offered to “sign the thing anyway,” which was “what I remember most about the wedding.”

“And he went all the way into Reno himself so we could have dinner and brought it back. So yeah, it was just an adventure,” the actor explained. “I wouldn’t trade it.”

Aside from the marriage license snafu, Tom said that he and Jillie “did everything they could to make” the wedding “just right,” including the Astroturf decor.

Tom met Jillie while she was performing as Rumpleteazer in the West End musical Cats. The Magnum star was in London filming the 1984 movie Lassiter at the time and saw the musical eight times.

“I was fascinated by this one kitten on stage. She looked good in a leotard, but she had so much personality,” he said of Jillie on Live With Kelly & Ryan in 2017.

Jillie’s agent revealed to People that she and the Three Men and a Baby star “had dinner one night and it went on from there.” After her contract with Cats ended, Jillie moved to the U.S. to continue her romance with Tom. The couple tied the knot in front of a handful of loved ones a few years later, with the ceremony kept very hush-hush until the day of. Tom and Jillie went on to welcome a daughter, Hannah Selleck, in December 1988.

In 2021, Tom exclusively told Closer how he and Jillie have kept their marriage going strong for more than three decades.

“I get up before Jillie and put on the teakettle, so when she gets up, her tea water is hot,” he said. “I think I’m pretty romantic.”

Meanwhile, an insider exclusively told Closer, “They still love spending time together. They like the simple life.”

Before he tied the knot with Jillie, Tom was married to actress Jacqueline Ray from 1971 to 1982. He adopted Jacqueline’s son, Kevin Shepard, during their marriage.