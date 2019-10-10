He has had quite the career — filled with plenty of ups and downs — but if there is one constant for Tom Arnold, it is that he is nothing but crazy about his two kids, son Jax, and daughter Quinn.

The comedian — who will soon be heading out on an all-new fall tour of Family Feud Live: Celebrity Edition — recently opened up about his family life, including what the hardest part of leaving his little ones while he’s out working will be. “The good news is I really have not taken a moment for granted. I learn so much from these guys every day,” the actor, 60, exclusively revealed to Closer Weekly. “We still sleep in the same bed, so I feel like at this age I’m going to try to take in every moment. Going on the road [for Family Feud Live], is the longest since they’ve been born that I will be gone. Just a little over two weeks. But you know, it’s good.”

However, the Roseanne alum also understands how important it is to spend some time alone. “I need to get out of the house a little bit too and it’ll be a good thing,” he explained. “This’ll be fun and I’ll be having fun. And then when we go to these different towns, when I meet these different people, they’re going to have to hear stories about my kids. People get sick of it, unless they’ve got little kids. … So I’ll be out there on the road talking to anybody that has kids, and I’ll come back home refreshed.” Tom — who shares his children with Ashley Groussman — is also having quite the time being a dad to a 6-year-old and a 4-year-old.

“My daughter says things every day that just amaze me and she’s just so smart and … you know they’re so different, these kids,” the True Lies costar continued. “My son surprises me. If I think, ‘Oh, I know what he’s going to do, he’s going to do this because this.’ No, he’s really steps up, and do I say yes too much, am I too lenient? Because I do give them a lot of space to express themselves as it were in a lot of different ways. But they always, knock on wood, come through and they’re better than I was and they’re better than I am.”

“I learn so much by watching them and I’m surprised … I have so much fun,” Tom gushed. “I genuinely want to be with them. It’s like, ‘What are we going to do tomorrow?'”

“They’re super amazing and watching them at school, watching them with people, watching what they do and watching them together, man, they love each other so much and they look out for each other,” Tom continued.

While Tom’s main focus in his career has been comedy, there is a chance that his son and daughter may go the same route. “My son is very funny. He’s a big kid. He’s a fun … He just is naturally funny, and he’s happy with who he is,” the Past & Present Imperfectly author said. “My daughter is wicked, wicked, wicked smart. … They’re just awfully good kids. They’re awfully smart and they’re wonderful. We laugh a lot because that’s so funny. They’re so ridiculous.”

Tom will be part of the Family Feud Live: Celebrity Edition from November 4 through the 17th. For more info and tickets visit: FamilyFeudLive.com.

Reporting by Diana Cooper