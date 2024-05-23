Today Hosts Debate Over Apple Music’s Top 10 Albums

The Today Show hosts don’t typically get into passionate debates on air, but the top 10 albums of all time on Apple Music had the TV personalities up in arms.

During a segment on Wednesday, May 22, Sheinelle Jones shocked cohosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Al Roker. While the journalists were satisfied with most of the answers, there was one album in particular that they collectively felt was out of place.

The Today hosts were satisfied with the No. 10 through No. 6 entries, which in order included Beyonce’s Lemonade (2016), Nirvana’s Nevermind (1991), Amy Winehouse’s Back in Black (2007), Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, m.A.A.D city (2012) and Stevie Wonder’s Songs in the Key of Life (1972).

However, Sheinelle, 46, couldn’t get through the top five albums because her costars vocalized their disbelief that Frank Ocean’s 2016 album, Blonde, took the No. 5 spot.

“What?!” Craig, 45, repeatedly blurted out. His outrage egged on Al, 69, to speak up saying, “I’m sorry, but no.” Sheinelle suggested the men “read the lyrics.”

Prince’s Purple Rain album (1984) came in at No. 4, followed by The Beatles’ Abbey Road (1969) and Michael Jackson’s Thriller (1982). Lauryn Hill’s one and only album The Miseducation took the No. 1 spot and the Today hosts were pleased with the outcome.

“The album was so good, she never made another one!” Craig pointed out.

The Today show shared a clip of the moment on their official Instagram account and fans had mixed reactions to the hosts’ negative reactions to Frank’s No. 5 spot on the Apple Music list.

“I actually think this list is legit!! Blonde is SO GOOD. That Stevie is a classic! Nirvana! I like this list …” one person wrote in the comment section of the post.

A second fan commented, “Oh come on. Lauren Hill [sic], Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar and Frank Ocean in the Top 10?! Of all-time?! What a joke. Lauren Hill [sic] over Michael Jackson, Prince and The Beatles?! This list is absurd.”

On May 22, Apple Music surprised Lauryn, 48, with a celebratory dinner for her huge accomplishment.

“This is my award, but it’s a rich, deep narrative and involves so many people, and so much sacrifice, and so much time, and so much collective love,” the “Doo Wop” singer said while accepting the award.

Artists including Usher, AC/DC, Lady Gaga, Elton John and Madonna snagged a spot on the Apple Music 100 Best Albums list.