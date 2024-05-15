Ann Curry

In June 2012, it was widely reported that Ann was being replaced on Today after a year as coanchor, so later that month she made the emotional announcement on air. “This is not easy to say, but today is going to be my last morning as a regular cohost of Today. I will still be a part of the Today show family, but I’m going to have a new title and a new role, and this is not as I ever expected to ever leave this couch after 15 years, but I am so grateful, especially to all of you who watch,” she said at the time. “And for all of you who saw me as a groundbreaker, I’m sorry I couldn’t carry the ball over the finish line, but man, I did try.” After her time as coanchor, she reported for NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, Dateline NBC, Rock Center with Brian Williams, Today and MSNBC. In January 2018, Ann returned to television with the documentary series We’ll Meet Again with Ann Curry, which she hosted and produced.