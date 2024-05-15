Matt Lauer, Katie Couric and More Hosts Who Left the ‘Today’ Show: Where Are They Now?
Since 2018, NBC’s Today show has been coanchored by Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb alongside cohosts Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Carson Daly. But many famous faces have graced the Today set through the years.
From Matt Lauer, who was fired in 2017 amid sexual misconduct allegations, to Katie Couric and Bryant Gumbel, who both worked at the show for 15 years, Closer takes a look at the former Today hosts and what they’re up to now.
1 of 5
2 of 5
3 of 5
4 of 5
5 of 5