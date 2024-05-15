Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Meredith Vieira, Matt Lauer, Katie Couric

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images, Neilson Barnard/Getty Images, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Matt Lauer, Katie Couric and More Hosts Who Left the ‘Today’ Show: Where Are They Now?

News
Updated on: May 15, 2024 10:00 am·
By
Comment
Picture

Since 2018, NBC’s Today show has been coanchored by Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb alongside cohosts Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Carson Daly. But many famous faces have graced the Today set through the years.

From Matt Lauer, who was fired in 2017 amid sexual misconduct allegations, to Katie Couric and Bryant Gumbel, who both worked at the show for 15 years, Closer takes a look at the former Today hosts and what they’re up to now.

Picture
Latest Video