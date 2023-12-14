There’s no need to see a plastic surgeon when there are simple and easy ways to achieve and maintain a youthful complexion. These five tips from experts can help your skin look younger.

Protect

The sun’s rays can age your skin prematurely. So, as the American Academy of Dermatology explains, when outside you can “protect your skin by seeking shade, covering up with sun-protective clothing — such as a wide brimmed hat and sunglasses with UV protection — and using sunscreen that is broad-spectrum, SPF 30 (or higher) and water-resistant.”

Hydrate

Per the Mayo Clinic: “Without water, organs, including your skin, don’t function properly. If you’re dehydrated, skin cells become less resilient, appearing to be dry, tight and flaky. Over time, dry skin is much more likely to wrinkle. To maintain healthy, youthful skin, drinking adequate amounts of water (at least eight glasses a day) is essential.”

Rest

“Your sleeping hours are the prime healing time for your cells,” say the skin experts at Pond’s. “When you sleep, your body and skin have time to repair. Cell regeneration doubles during sleep, and your body produces more collagen, which skin needs to stay looking young.”

Moisturize

“As soon as you step out of the bath, apply a layer of moisturizer to your body to seal moisture into your skin,” says Harvard Medical School. “A thicker cream can be more soothing — and less irritating — to dry, sensitive skin. Don’t forget about your face, either. Use a facial moisturizer designed for your skin type — dry, oily or combination.”

Revitalize

Beyond just treating your skin gently (by avoiding, for example, harsh soaps and long, hot showers, which strip oil from the skin), a good idea is using a product containing retinol. Per the Cleveland Clinic: “Retinol has many skin-clearing and anti-aging benefits. Retinol increases the thickness and elasticity of your skin, slows the production of melanin, reduces inflammation and prevents clogged pores.”