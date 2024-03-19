Sara Haines dished on her friendship outside of working on The View with Whoopi Goldberg. The cohosts actually ended up bumping into each other in New Jersey this past weekend.

Sara, 46, explained that she and Whoopi had different parties to go to at the same venue during an episode of the “Behind the Table” podcast on Monday, March 18.

“I said, ‘I’m going to bring the kids there for a couple hours to this space,’” she recalled. Upon arrival, she saw Karen Dupiche, who is a makeup artist on The View.

“Karen, by the way, also lives in Jersey. So for a second, I didn’t put it together still that that meant Whoopi was there,” Sara told listeners. “Whoopi walks around the corner. I lit up.”

Whoopi was there with several friends and invited Sara back to her party room. Sara was there with her kids, Alec, Sandra and Caleb.

“We didn’t stay as long because we had to go pick Alec up, and we had a meltdown on the way out. Caleb was losing his mind,” the Good Morning America alum admitted. “I always have to remind myself that he’s still 4. He hit me in the face, and I’m like, ‘Stop hitting me,’ while I’m like trying to squeeze him.”

“He was so mad to leave. We did the speech when we went in, ‘There’s gonna be a point we leave and you’re going to leave or we’re never doing this again.’ Moral of that story is we’re never doing that again,” the mom of three candidly confessed.

Aside from Caleb’s meltdown, it seems like Sara had a great time seeing Whoopi and her pals during the chance encounter.

“Her face lit up,” she recalled after seeing the EGOT winner at the venue. “We like jumped on each other and then we laughed.”

Sara admitted that she was left in amazement by how Whoopi handled her celebrity status while walking around in a public place.

“It was really cool. I kept wondering before I went, I had said, ‘How does Whoopi walk around this place?’ I had been a few times if there was a Whoopi Goldberg in there, I would be like, ‘How are you functioning?’ She handles it like a normie. She just walks around herself. A couple times some adults approach her can I take a picture and she said, ‘Not right now, I’m having fun.’”

Sara was also impressed with how Whoopi handled fans asking for photos.

“She had a pretty standard answer and I think that tone let people know you know I’m in my own space very kindly,” the journalist explained. “She just blended in, and she also has such an inner child we talk about it with Disney a lot. It speaks to her soul. She looked like a little kid. I did not see her running around with kids. She was not great-grandma Whoopi at that moment.”