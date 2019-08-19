The Emmy-winning Amazon series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is returning to the streaming service for its third season on December 6. For the uninitiated (and you should absolutely get initiated as soon as you can; the first two seasons are currently available for streaming on Amazon), the show stars Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a New York City woman in the ’50s who has everything she’s ever wanted — the perfect husband, two kids and an elegant Upper West Side apartment perfect for hosting Yom Kippur dinner. But her perfect life takes an unexpected turn and Midge discovers a previously unknown talent — one that changes her life forever. In season 3 we see the next stage of that journey, as she starts to achieve her dreams only to learn (according to series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, also creator of Gilmore Girls) she may have better off in her old life.

“She didn’t think of anything other than that she got the chance and she’s gonna take it,” Amy explained to TVLine. “The deeper she gets into this world, the more she’s gonna learn what it’s gonna take and what is inside her to reach out and go for this thing that she wants so badly, at a time when there’s no easy way for a woman to achieve this goal. That’s part of her journey. We always believed that Midge was actually the happiest in her life — and she will never be as happy again — the night before Joel broke up with her. That’s really when she thought she had everything. Her life was perfect. [By deciding to tour with Shy], she picked a path that is exciting and ambitious. She will travel, she’ll f–k great men, she’ll have ups and downs and make money and lose money. At the end of the day, that will seem like a more exciting life, but it may not be the life that will make her as happy and safe and protected as the other life. And that is the journey that this woman is taking.”

Look for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 3 December 6 on Amazon.