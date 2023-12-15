Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young’s Son Tristan Is So Sweet! See His Cutest Photos So Far

Becoming a dad for the third time was Tarek El Moussa’s biggest blessing! The Flip or Flop alum welcomed son Tristan with wife Heather Rae Young in January 2023. Since then, they’ve shared several of the little one’s milestones in adorable photos online.

“Becoming a father for the third time is just as exciting as it was the first time,” Tarek, who also shares kids Taylor and Brayden with ex-wife Christina Hall, told Us Weekly in February 2023. “Our baby boy is doing amazing and Heather was a rockstar during labor. I don’t think I’ve ever seen Tay and Bray as happy as they were when they met their little brother.”

Scroll below to see the cutest photos of Tarek and Heather’s son.